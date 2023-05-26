BreakingNews
Habitat for Humanity to build its first house in New Carlisle
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
36 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Yvonne Dennis, 30, of Grove City, tamper with evidence, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Jamiece R. Ellis, 37, of Dayton, assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Macho D. Guity, 23, of 4311 Moorefield Road, burglary, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Timothy R. Hall, 59, of Windchester, KY, criminal trespass, continued, no contact with Speedway on N. Limestone St., public defender appointed.

Timothy R. Hall, 59, of Winchester, KY, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Mercy medical unless emergency, criminal trespass, continued, no contact with Mercy medical unless emergency, public defender appointed.

Jonathan R. Louis, 26, of 122 N. Light St., OVI/prior 20 yr/ref, continued, violation of restitution, dismissed, full time and attention, dismissed.

Tessa L. Mccluskey, 29, of South Vienna, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Brandon S. Cooper, 25, of 1734 Elaina Drive, domestic violence amended to disorderly conduct, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Samantha R. Hamilton, 24, of 2697 Tecumseh Ave., assault, continued, criminal trespass, continued, possession of criminal tools, dismissed, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed, assault, continued, theft, continued, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Zachary L. Hamman, 35, of 1036 Carson Lane, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.

Idris M. Jabbar, 30, of Xenia, receiving stolen property, bench warrant ordered.

Karen Maynard, 76, of 1370 Titus Road, cruelty to animals, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 48 months of probation, defendant must have mental health or behavioral health assessment, defendant no more than 2 companion animals in home, must be sprayed/neutered/SPCA may inspect without notice, fined $100, cruelty to animals, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed, cruelty to animals, dismissed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Habitat for Humanity to build its first house in New Carlisle
3
Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with...
4
What’s happening this weekend: Comedy show, art day and more
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top