William A. Hayes, 35, of 1914 Charles St., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Robert D. Mitchell, 38, of 1001 E. High St. Apt. A, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Mark F. Rafferty, 55, of 3509 Bosart Rd., possession of drugs, continued, bond $1,000, OVI, continued, bond $5,000, OVI, continued, DUS, continued, DUS OVI, suspension, continued, bond $1,000, DUS, continued, drug paraphernalia offense, continued, OR bond.

Mark F. Rafferty, 55, of 3509 Bosart Rd., failure pay reinstatement fee, continued, OR bond.

Jessica L. Jack, 37, of Bellbrook, OVI/breath, dismissed, wrong way one way, dismissed.