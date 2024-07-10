Ceenan J. Ballard, 34, of 315 S. Burnett, Apt. 802, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Heather R. Bealer, 41, of South Charleston, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, pass bad check, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Dawn Bradley, 42, of 734 W. Pleasant St., assault, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Brian D. Buck, 50, of 509 Damascus Avenue, assault, innocent, continued, no contact condition of bond, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Anna J. Ervin, 60, of 1418 Lagonda Ave., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered.

Vincent T. Lockhart, 60, of 3561 W. National Road, theft, guilty, assessed costs $200.

James C. Mason, 34, of 2721 Dale Ave., escape, continued, public defender appointed, bond $10,000.

Marcia M. Meadows, 34, of 2131 N. Hadley Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Alexander J. Minshall, 34, of New Holland, vehicular vandalism, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, warrant ordered.

Joshua L. Morris, 35, of 912 Stump Lane, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $10,000.

Amber N. Parks, 31, of 2159 Larch St., resisting arrest, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, request for bail, continued, waiver signed, bond set at “no bond”.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 2159 Larch St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond revoked, bond $1,000.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond revoked, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond revoked, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond revoked, bond $2,500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond revoked, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond revoked, bond $1,000.

Jeffrey L. Strodes Jr., 36, of 503 Chestnut Ave., aggravated robbery, continued, bond $25,000.

Samuel Allison, 19, of 128 Roseland Ave W, harassment by inmate, bench warrant ordered.

Justin K. Bradford, 40, of Groveport, disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Joshua M. Folden, 37, of 1438 Attleboro Drive, violate/protection order, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine and costs due within 3 months/1 year law abide, inducing panic, dismissed.

William R. Givens, 52, of 329 N. Race St., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Marcus J. Hampton, 25, of 1004 Park Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Valesquez A. Hernandez, 35, of 1149 S. Western Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Cynyen D. Howard, 39, of 3930 Wyndover, Apt, D, burglary, dismissed.

Joseph W. Huber Jr., 52, of 414 1/2 W. High St., breaking and entering, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Joshua A. Jeter, 40, of 138 E. Southern Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, ficticious plates, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Shilyn L. Lannom, 25, of 526 Broadway St., aggravated menacing, continued, arraignment entry.

Malika L. Monroe, 27, of 401 Indiana Ave., assault, continued, public defender pt/arrn entry.

Alan J. Moore, 44, of 1364 Klobdenz Ave., firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed.

Joseph M. L. Umphrey, 31, of New Carlisle, receiving stolen property, dismissed.

Dayshia R. White, 21, of 924 S. Fountain Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Tai J. Wilson, 41, of 427 Rosewood, domestic violence, dismissed.

Tyree A. Andrews, 26, of 741 Sherman Ave., robbery, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

David A. Goddard, 47, of Fairborn, criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Anthony M. Howard Jr., 18, of 717 W. Jefferson St., failure to yield/red light, dismissed, disregard of safety, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.

Mickenson Merisier, 25, of 431 Selma Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dale Raber Jr., 33, request for bail, dismissed.

Roosevelt D. Stevens, 37, of Dayton, strangulation, dismissed - prosecutor request, felonious assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, abduction, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tre Marcus A. Stillgess, 30, of 1003 Fruitland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Joseph K. E Wills Jr., 24, of 503 Indiana Ave., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Khaleel N. Akram, 29, of 2953 Vester Ave. C, robbery, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart.

Scott A. Seaburn, 47, of London, vehicular vandalism, continued/waiver of atty/arrn entry.