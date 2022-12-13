Cases called included:
Mark J. Arend, 51, of 2107 Troy Road, #f5, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition bond, bond $2,500.
John E. Booth, 49, of 2834 Oleatha Ave., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Leah M. Conley, 23, of 367 E. Mccreight Ave., DUS- operator license forfeiture, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, assured clear distance, bench warrant ordered.
Cailtin A. Davis, 21, of 328 N. Race St., assault, guilty, continued, PSI ordered, refused PD.
Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Moraine, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.
Joshua Hughes, 28, of Scranton, PA, marked lanes, continued, OR bond.
Jake Morris, 33, of Donnelsville, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Sheila R. Pack, 54, of Mechanicsburg, OH, request for bail, innocent, dismissed, bond $2,500.
Cailus J. Parks, 51, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, must provide new address before released, bond $1,000.
Richard L. Stahlberg, 24, of 2114 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, aggravated menacing, continued, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Richard L. Stahlbergy, 24, of 2114 Hillside Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Avi D. Williams, 44, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, refused PD, must have address before being released, bond $1,000.