Jennifer N. Green, 50, of Moraine, OH, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, OR bond.

Joshua Hughes, 28, of Scranton, PA, marked lanes, continued, OR bond.

Jake Morris, 33, of Donnelsville, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Sheila R. Pack, 54, of Mechanicsburg, OH, request for bail, innocent, dismissed, bond $2,500.

Cailus J. Parks, 51, criminal damaging, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond, must provide new address before released, bond $1,000.

Richard L. Stahlberg, 24, of 2114 Hillside Ave., criminal trespass, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, aggravated menacing, continued, bond $1,000, criminal trespass, continued, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Richard L. Stahlbergy, 24, of 2114 Hillside Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Avi D. Williams, 44, obstructing official business, innocent, continued, refused PD, must have address before being released, bond $1,000.