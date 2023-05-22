Danyelle N. Everage, 34, of 1121 W. High St. 1/2, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000.

Travis R. Fuller, 40, of 521 N. Shaffer St., defendant to report to probation 5/22/23 9 a.m., guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Macho D. Guity, 23, of 4311 Moorefield Road, burglary, continued, bond $7,500.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 31, of 1751 Allison Ave., bench warrant served-def jailed, guilty.

Joshua M. Howard, 32, of South Charleston, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, failure to control, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Kevin L. Perry, 44, of New Carlisle, breaking and entering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Jinae A. Taulbee, 30, of 23 N. Douglas Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $1,500.

Mark T. Gray, 41, of 2326 Irwin Ave., felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Mark Lebaroff.

Richard T. Lewis, 31, of Riverside, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher M. Money, 30, of 1920 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Tellez P. Narranjo, 24, of 150 Delcourt, OVI, continued, refer to driver’s intervention program, OVI, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed, seat belt, dismissed.

Brandy L. Wheeler, 37, of Dayton, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Michael S. Castle, 25, of 2025 Irwin Ave., resisting arrest amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 5 days of jail with 5 days suspended, jail suspended on condition 1 year law abiding, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $100.

Malaysia J. Darden, 26, of 1904 Park Road, assault, dismissed.

Cory M. Ellison, 30, of 200 Rawson Drive, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Brandon L. Hartman, 22, of 2022 Maryland Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Adam K. Jordan, 40, of 305 E. Grand St., assault, dismissed.

Ernest S. Rosser, 61, of 4726 Security Drive, Apt. 317, assault, bench warrant ordered.

Emerson J. Sowers, 36, of 108 N. Greenmount Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Marcus A. Suttles, 45, of 368 Glenn Ave., assault, dismissed, criminal damaging, dismissed.