In Other News

1

Clark County SPCA, Enon winery to host 13th annual Dogtoberfest this...

2

Witt gets final OK on new nursing education program

3

Fall on the Farm, Boo in the Bog among events in Clark, Champaign...

4

Springfield HS students pack meals for country of Lesotho

5

Clark County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election