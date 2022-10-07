Cases called included:
Montilta B. Allen, 45, of 11 S. Shaffer St., assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.
Roxana E. Guardado, 35, of 519 E. Cassily St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, assault, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.
Ashley M. Lisch, 35, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, OR bond.
Jessica L. Payne, 29, of 117 N. Western Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.
Douglas Tobleson, 42, of Fairborn, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Kameron M. Smith, 27, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.
Tailar N. Day, 21, of 331 Bellevue Ave., DUI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fined $575.
Jayona D. Strodes, 47, of 337 E. Johnson St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.