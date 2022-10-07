springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
44 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Montilta B. Allen, 45, of 11 S. Shaffer St., assault, innocent, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Roxana E. Guardado, 35, of 519 E. Cassily St., domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, assault, bench warrant ordered, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.

Ashley M. Lisch, 35, of 930 Sunset Ave., Apt. H, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact, OR bond.

Jessica L. Payne, 29, of 117 N. Western Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Douglas Tobleson, 42, of Fairborn, OH, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kameron M. Smith, 27, of 601 S. York St., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tailar N. Day, 21, of 331 Bellevue Ave., DUI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fined $575.

Jayona D. Strodes, 47, of 337 E. Johnson St., criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

In Other News
1
Clark County SPCA, Enon winery to host 13th annual Dogtoberfest this...
2
Witt gets final OK on new nursing education program
3
Fall on the Farm, Boo in the Bog among events in Clark, Champaign...
4
Springfield HS students pack meals for country of Lesotho
5
Clark County voters: See what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top