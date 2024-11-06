John Fowler, 23, of 1318 W. Jefferson, driver license required, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $400, marked lanes, guilty, unknown sentence, assessed costs $50.

Lynette M. Kitchen, 44, of 327 N. Jackson St., child endangering, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Bryce N. Malone, 26, of 326 Montgomery Ave., burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $2,500, burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $5,000, obstructing official business, continued, intimidation of victim, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Nathan Mcclarty, 23, of 3216 Bristol Dr., making false alarms, innocent, continued, DNQ/NAPT.

Sharonda A. K. Norton, 32, of 1011 Wayne Ave., robbery, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Raymar Thompson, 29, unlawful restitution, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Matthew M. Welliver, 32, of 648 E. Southern Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, obstructing official business, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500, theft, continued, public defender appointed, released on own recognizance bond.

Joshua B. Brandenburg, 42, of 2720 Covina Dr., violate/protection order, dismissed, violate/protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 175 days suspended, 5 days credit for time served, costs due within 1 year, 2 year law abide/no contact with victim, violate/protection order, dismissed.

James Brown, 54, of Urbana, OVI, continued, driving with suspended license, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed.

Shalynne M. Clark, 39, of 342 Chestnut Ave., OVI, dismissed, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, child endangering, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 year law abide, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $150.

Jaelyn A. Crowe, 26, of 513 E. Cassilly St., aggravated burglary, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Brandon W. Dewine, 38, of 3630 Clifton Road, OVI, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, guilty, fine and costs due within 2 months, fined $50.

Blake T. Elliott, 28, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, 12 months of probation, jail sent concurrent on each count, 1 year ISP, mental health and substance abuse and full compliance with children service, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $200, child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, jail sentence concurrent with each count, mental health and substance abuse and full compliance with children service, fine and costs due within 6 months, child endangering, dismissed.

Starlina K. Gevedon, of 180 W. Brent Dr., Apt. D, child endangering, dismissed.

Archie J. Hemmingway, 33, of Columbus, left of center, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Jennifer M. Lannucci, 46, of 3301 Miller Road Lot 11, driving under suspension OVI suspension, continued, request PT/waiver attorney and time.

Anthony Jordan, 42, of 430 W. Mulberry St., theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Eric Mills, 37, of 315 S. Burnett Road, Apt. 506, assault, continued, public defender appointed.

Aryn M. Mundy, 35, of 2815 Balsam Dr., flee/elude police officer amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, 1 yrea law abide complete pinnacle treatment service, fine and costs due within 6 months, fined $50.

Mellisa Padgett, 54, of 916 W. Pleasant St., OVI, guilty, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 6month group probation, jail stay 11/15/24, administrative license suspension termed without fee, fine and costs due within 4 months, fined $375, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Vanessa K. Pikey, 36, of 2624 Lexington Ave., child endangering, guilty, 180 days of jail with 180 days suspended, full compliance with children services mental health treatment, complete stepping stones, fine and costs due within 1 year, fined $200.

Raymond Sparks, 45, of 1275 S. Plum St., Apt. 114, domestic violence, dismissed, strangulation, dismissed.

Brittany R. Speakes, 36, of 470 E. Cecil St., theft, continued, public defender appointed, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher Stevens, 40, of 535 N. Light St., domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shawn N. Wright, 52, of 444 E. Southern Ave., strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, disrupting public service, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

John Allen, 18, of 1011 Buckeye St., discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Bonita Beachum, 56, of 2051 Sturgeon St., OVI, dismissed, speed/conditions; ACD, guilty, unknown sentence, fined $25.

Rashad M. Cherry, 37, of 306 S. Yellow Springs St., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Paul Crozier, 47, of 1221 Terrace Dr., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Harold E. Denney Jr., 34, of 21 E. Cecil St., burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Anthony Eldridge Jr., 18, of 2365 W. First St., Apt. 47, aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Angela M. Gulinello, 43, of 1034 W. North St., falsification, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information info, guilty, 22 days of jail, 22 days credit for time served.

Brandon M. Houston, 30, of 625 Rice St., criminal damaging, continued, public defender appointed.

Daniel J. Miller, 49, of 517 E. Liberty St., request for bail, dismissed.

Jean L. Saint, 44, of 718 Rubsam St., felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact.

Raven S. Taylor, 21, of 948 Sunset Ave., Apt. B, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

Haley L. Bishop, 24, of 1008 Buckeye St., assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs suspended defendant is indigent.

Michael A. Brown, 46, of Urbana, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, domestic violence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Johnnie V. Collins, 28, of 2495 E. Berger Ave., discharge of firearms, dismissed.

Amber N. Gamble, 37, of Dayton, burglary, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, violate/protection order, dismissed.

William Hayes, 39, of 1914 Charles St., domestic violence, dismissed.

Irving M. Herron, 21, of 3922 Erter Dr., aggravated robbery, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Shane A. Moore, 42, of 1229 Highland Ave., OVI amended to disregard of safety, guilty, terminate administrative license suspension without reinstatement fee, fined $25.

Leyver P. Santizo, 22, of 17 Jackson St., strangulation, dismissed, abduction, dismissed.