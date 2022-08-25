Terry L. Hesson Jr., 51, of 2225 Selma Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, one way, dismissed.

Scott Moody , 52, of 4140 W. National Road, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 30 days of jail with 27 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 9 months of driver license suspension, 1 year law abiding, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Johnathan A. Yancey, 28, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Caleb J. Diamond, 29, of South Charleston, OH, possession of drugs, dismissed.

Caleb J. Diamond, 29, of S Charleston, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 120 months, 120 days of jail, fined $250, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Mariah R. Hayes, 22, of 1750 Baker Road Lot 46, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Jamie L. Keaton, 33, of 606 Scott St., theft, continued, PD appointed.

Nicole M. Levalley, of 1920 E. High St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Stephen T. Russell, 38, of Dayton, OH, drive without valid license, dismissed, speed, guilty, fined $100.

Jerry G. White, 35, of Medway, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Flaron S. Jones, 27, of 1205 S. Limestone St., Apt. 3, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 10 days of jail, jail concurrent with any other sentence, fined $375.

Alexis N. Marshall, 26, of 460 Stanton Ave., OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver license suspension, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 12 months of probation, drug and alcohol assessment/follow up with treatment, obey all other rules of probation, no us of alcohol or drugs, fined $525.

Christopher L. Morrison, 29, of 1006 N. Plum St., child endangering, bench warrant ordered, child endangering, dismissed.