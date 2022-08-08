BreakingNews
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
38 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Randall Douglas Baker, 66, assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Mary Louise Blanton, 67, of 834 W. High St., assault, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact/no contact Rosetta Williams.

Wendy M. Campbell, 52, of 6868 Zerkle Road, guilty.

Joshua D. Dunn, 29, of Columbus, intimidation, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Hilliari Clark, bond $25,000.

Mercedes M. Palmer, 25, of 1840 Morgan St., possession of drugs, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Evan T. Stewart Evan Jr., 33, of 28 E. Cassilly St., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, eligible INT, no contact w/ marathon, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond.

Matthew Webb, 46, of 35 N. Greenmount Ave., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, warrant ordered, dismissed, warrant ordered, dismissed, warrant ordered, dismissed, warrant ordered.

Jonathon K. Lewis, 28, of 2125 S Tecumseh Road # 223, OVI, continued, violation of restriction, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Ramirez Enemia Ortiz, 35, of 821 Innisfallen Ave., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, opp. veh. traf. viol, dismissed.

Walter Warren Jr., 56, of 1610 Morgan St., OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed, hit skip, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Peres Herminio Morales, 42, of 1120 E. John St. #40, OVI, guilty, 20 days of jail with 17 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, ALS terminated without fee, fined $375.

