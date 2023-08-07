Cases called included:

Jacob L. Carter, 21, of Springfield, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Jamie N. Cromwell, 41, of Springfield, obstructing official business amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs to be paid within two months, fined $150.

Chris R. Johnson, 37, of Springfield, criminal trespass amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in four months, fined $150.

Jerry Saunders, 19, of Pickerington, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, resisting arrest amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended on one year law abiding condition, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $250.

Neikitia M. White, 32, of Springfield, theft, dismissed.

Montez A. Applin, 31, of Springfield, disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fined $25.

Dwight E. Bowen, 37, of Springfield, making false alarms, dismissed at prosecutor request, disorderly conduct, dismissed at prosecutor request.

Cameron Ford, 23, of Columbus, OVI, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher J Hassel, 50, of Columbus, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed at prosecutor request.

Cody A. Locke, 22, of South Vienna, aggravated menacing, dismissed at prosecutor request, criminal trespass, dismissed at prosecutor request.

Jason Lee Silvers, 32, of Springfield, assault, dismissed at prosecutor request.

Allen Brett, 31, of New Carlisle, trespass in lands or border ponds amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $150.

Terrance E. Locke, 63, of Springfield, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail concurrent with previous sentence, fined $250.