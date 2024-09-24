Jessica Ford, 33, of Lebanon, aggravated burglary, continued, declined public defender, no contact, bond $5,000.

Michael A. Hall, 48, of 2734 Cleve Ave., theft, innocent, continued, declined public defender.

James T. Harris, 45, of 2034 W. Mile Road, warrant served defendant jailed, guilty, released on own recognizance bond.

Norman C. Harris, 23, of 1828 Woodward Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 2 days of jail, assessed costs $50.

Norman C. Harris, 23, of 1828 Woodward Ave., resisting arrest, guilty, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, if not signed up for probation while in jail he, must report to probation immediately upon release, assessed costs $50, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, assessed costs $50, failure to disclose own personal information information, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, 12 months of probation, assessed costs $50.

Archie P. Perkins III, 27, of 132 W. Euclid Ave., strangulation, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $25,000, felonious assault, continued, domestic violence, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Larry E. Plantz, 28, of 242 Chestnut Ave., child endangering, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, child endangering, innocent, continued, child endangering, innocent, continued, child endangering, innocent, continued, violation of temporary protection order/CPO, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Donald B. Runyan, 65, of 1685 Edwards Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Chelsey J. Trainer, 36, of Mechanicsburg, public defender appointed, guilty, bond $5,000.