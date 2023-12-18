Kervens Cherry, 25, of 626 Cedar St., criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,000.

Kervens Cherry Jr., 25, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,500.

Kervens Cherry, 25, criminal trespass, continued, bond $1,000.

Michael D. Donahue, 49, of 880 Gable St., probation violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $1,500.

Shawn Harris, 23, of Columbus, request for bail, continued, bond set at “no bond”.

James H. Hodge, 48, criminal trespass, no contest, guilty, 25 days of jail, 5 months of probation.

Christopher T. Mcghee, 27, of 2536 York St., theft, continued, no contact with U-Haul W. Main, released on own recognizance bond.

Brian J. Ward, 35, of 2126 Rutland Ave., OVI/refusal, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, distracting driving, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Brian J. Ward, 35, of 2126 Rutland Ave., unauthorized use of vehicle, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500.

Kandy S. Young, 52, of 817 Montgomery Ave., request for bail, dismissed, bond $550, failure to control, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Antone M. Youngblood, 51, of 844 Elder St., assault, guilty, guilty, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail concurrent with Common Pleas Court Case.

Dwight E. Brickman, 55, of 421 N. Race St., child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Juvon D. Campbell, 31, of 1618 Shadeland Drive, theft, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, theft, continued, public defender appointed.

John J. Fowler, 22, of 1318 W. Jefferson St., request for bail, dismissed.

Thalia T. Lagos, 25, of 125 Hawthorn Ave., making false alarms, dismissed.

Thomas W. Neighbors Sr., 42, of 1430 Lagonda Ave., violation of temporary protection order, guilty, 180 days of jail with 167 days suspended, 13 days credit for time served, 24 months of probation, suspended on 2 year ISP, remove ankle monitor, fined $100.

Michelle C. Page, 36, of 909 Bellevue Ave., child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Aaron J. Salyers, 26, of 1004 Park Ave., theft, guilty, 180 days of jail, 180 days of jail, 29 days credit for time served, concurrent with B, drug and alcohol assessment, will consider release to treatment, fine and costs to be paid in 18 months, fined $100, possession of criminal tools, guilty, 180 days of jail, 29 days credit for time served, concurrent with A, obstructing official business, guilty, 90 days of jail, 29 days credit for time served, concurrent to B, but consecutive to 23CRB2238, drug and alcohol and mental health assessment, will consider release to treatment, fine and costs to be paid within 18 months, fined $100, resisting arrest, guilty, 90 days of jail, concurrent to A, but consecutive to 23CRB2238.

Corey R. Finlay, 36, of 1898 W. Jefferson St., flee/elude, dismissed.

Elder D. Gonzalez, 37, of 234 E. Euclid Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate without valid operators license, bench warrant ordered, wrong way one way, bench warrant ordered.

Stacy L. Mariano, 44, of Versailles, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, 160 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, fined $375.

Jeffery T. Potter Jr., 30, of 1018 W. High St., criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Melissa L. Rice, 52, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., complicity, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Neyli M. Roblero, 24, of Green Castle, IN, OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, fined $525, OVI, dismissed, speed, dismissed, fail to register, dismissed.

Skyler K. Ross, 25, of Fairborn, possession of drugs, dismissed, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail, 60 days jail consecutive with any sentence being served, fined $375, OVI/blood, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed.

Brian L. Stoops, 55, of South Vienna, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered, assault, bench warrant ordered, aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Herschel D. Beavers, 61, of 532 S. Light St., falsification, guilty, 60 days of jail with 58 days suspended, 2 days credit for time served, suspended on 1 year law abiding, fine and costs to be paid in 6 months, fined $250.

Jason A. Dixon, 43, of 533 E. Grand Ave., resisting arrest, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

Scotty R. Geiger, 60, of Dayton, assault, dismissed.

Theodore T. Ruhe, 23, of 2029 Elmwood Ave., domestic violence, dismissed.

Domenick T. Shook, 23, of 314 Belleaire, aggravated menacing, dismissed, domestic violence, dismissed.

Todd W. Whitesell Jr., 37, of 302 Catherine St., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered, warrant ordered.

Joshua E. Webb, 36, of 1306 W. Main St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Christopher T. Mcghee, 27, of 2536 York St., theft, continued, no contact with U-Haul W. Main.

George Whited, 25, of 2733 Maplewood, violation of temporary protection order, dismissed.