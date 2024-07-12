Bradley A. Chaney, 36, disrupting public service, dismissed.

Rebler J. Gonzalez, 24, of 2024 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, operate vehicle without valid operator license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Canda M. Green, 36, of 1419 1/2 Mound St., resisting arrest, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,500.

Connie J. Lewis, 37, of 1815 Lagonda Ave., assault, innocent, continued, released on own recognizance bond.

Shannon S. Maloon, 46, of New Carlisle, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact with Walmart on Bechtle condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Carrie A. Powers, 58, of 501 W. High St., guilty.

Neptali Roblero, 25, of 2048 Clifton Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered, no seat belt, bench warrant ordered.

Javon Stevenson, 19, of Columbus, request for bail, dismissed.

Kenneth A. Ackley III, 36, of 5755 Willowdale Road, breaking and entering, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher M. Briggs, 35, of Cincinnati, strangulation, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Matt C. Cason, 43, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains the same.

Wendi A. Glenn, 47, of 134 E. Rose St., child endangering, continued, public defender appointed.

Desir Odison, 31, of 135 E. Liberty St., felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond remains same.

Kaycee B. Reed, 22, of 2653 Morton Drive, criminal damaging, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Tevonn A. Butler, 23, of 721 S. Fountain Ave., burglary, continued, bond remains the same.

Matt C. Cason, 43, receiving stolen property, continued, public defender appointed, bond remains the same.

Gregory A. Engle, 40, of Xenia, possess drug abuse instrument, dismissed.

Noisy S. Karim, 35, of 441 W. High St., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Katelyn Mccormick L, 23, of 610 Gallagher St., obstructing official business, continued, bond remains the same.

Brett Murnahan, 21, of 1793 Edwards Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, theft, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Desir Odison, 31, of 135 E. Liberty St., felonious assault, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond remains same.

Dale E. Raber Jr., 33, request for bail, dismissed.

Tevonn A. Butler, 23, of 721 S. Fountain Ave., burglary, continued, bond remains the same.