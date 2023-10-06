Cases called included:

Jessika N. Brewer, 33, of 426 Linden Avenue, assault, continued, no contact condition of bond, released on own recognizance bond.

Abel F. Cabrera, 55, of 1237 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, driver license required, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered.

Deronto D. Davidson III, 40, of Columbus, defendant is released OR, guilty.

Skyler D. Eckelbarger, 26, of Saint Paris, violation of temporary protection order, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, bond $2,500.

Kristy M. Joseph, 44, of 1840 Morgan St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Melissa L. Rice, 52, of 1618 W. Mulberry St., complicity, continued, no contact condition of bond.

Theodore T. Ruhe, 22, of 1257 Kenwood Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond, must provide address before released, released on own recognizance bond.

Shane S. Smith, 47, of 857 Sherman Ave., dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Christy J. Stiltner, 26, of 1318 W. Jefferson, theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyler Tingley, 32, of 751 Sherman Ave., attempt, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

John W. Watkins III, 32, of 751 Sherman Ave., theft, guilty, continued, no bond - hold pending disposition.

Christoper A. Giles, 46, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, dismissed.

Christopher A. Giles, 46, of 1203 Beverly, theft, dismissed, theft, dismissed.

Cameron A. Lewis, 30, of 887 Stone Crossing A, menacing by stalking, continued, refused public defender, no contact condition of bond.

Matthew S. Moore, 40, of 136 East Second St., telephone harassment, guilty, 180 days of jail with 170 days suspended, 7 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, suspended on 1 year probation, no contact with victim, fine and costs to be paid in 4 months, fined $150.

Kaneisha B. Danner, 21, of 1007 Garfield Ave., criminal damaging, dismissed.

Nayanna D. Darden, 21, of 1834 Tibbetts Ave., assault, dismissed.

Christopher A. Giles, 46, of 1213 Beverly Ave., theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., criminal trespass, dismissed.

Cory J. Richardson, 43, of 368 Lammes Lane, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Aaron J. Hunt, 35, of 607 S. Lowry Ave., assault, guilty, 12 months of probation, 170 days jail/CTS 63 days/balance suspended, ISP probation.

Jayvon L. Hutchins, 33, of 1538 W. Clark St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, failure to drive on right, bench warrant ordered.

Chelce R. Keck, 24, of New Carlisle, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed.