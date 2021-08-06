Jorge L. Gomez, 29, of 840 E. John St. Apt. D, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, operating without valid OL, bench warrant ordered, open container, bench warrant ordered.

Konner L. Hileman, 27, of 205 E. Madison, DUS, innocent, dismissed, DUS, innocent, dismissed, driver license required, innocent, dismissed, FTSSA, innocent, guilty, 160 days of jail, jail consecutive with 21crb1026 and 21crb1327-480 days, assured clear distance, innocent, dismissed.

Cailus J. Parks, 50, of 822 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

William J. Gilleland, 39, of Urbana, OH, child endangering, dismissed.

Raymar Davon Thompson, 25, robbery, continued, declined PD.

Roger Allen Grout, 34, of New Carlisle, OH, unauthorized use of vehicle, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kerry A. Henry, 50, of 508 W. State St., OVI, guilty, 12 months of DL suspension, 3 days of jail, 3 days credit for time served, no ALS, fined $375.

Dre A. Trent, 26, of 1107 Selma Road, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 60 days of jail with 57 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 6 months of probation, ALS terminated without reinstatement fee, group supervision, refrain from alcohol, illegal substance, marijuana, fined $375.

Chad M. Conley, 31, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,000.

Tyren Dearmond, 22, of 811 Cecil St., warrant served, deft jailed, guilty, or bond.

Alexander L. Finley, 26, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Latosha Marie Bowe, 31, of 1816 Morgan St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Vernon E. Crist, 56, of New Carlisle, OH, weapons while intoxicated, guilty, 60 days of jail with 60 days suspended, 12 months of probation, 60 days jail stayed, 1 year probation, mental, health assessment and complete recommended treatment, to be assessed within 30 days, fined $250.

Matthew L. Dufner, 33, of New Carlisle, OH, failure to disclose own personal information, guilty, 3 days of jail, 3 days jail, CTS.

Adria Mia Mitchell, 24, of Cincinnati, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, operating without valid OL, dismissed, marked lanes, dismissed.

Thomas O’Bryan, 33, of London, OH, unauthorized use of vehicle, continued, NAPT.

Gavin C. Sharp, 41, of South Vienna, OH, OVI, guilty, 10 days of jail with 7 days suspended, 6 months of probation, 12 months of driver’s suspension, 10 days jail, 7 suspension, 3 days CTS for DIP, fined $375, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Mark A. Smith, 36, of 1501 Garfield Ave., disorderly conduct, continued, NAPT.

Alan E. Stamper, 54, of 1012 Hillcrest Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Jamahl Turley, 45, of Dayton, OH, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.