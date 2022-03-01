Cases called included:
India J. Colquitt, 32, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 7 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $50.
Chance T. Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Rural King, or bond.
Chassidee N. Ferguson, 28, of 2141 Shawnee Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.
Sidney J. Jacobs, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.
Amber N. Martin, 33, of 1160 Catawba Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond $20,000.
Christopher A. Mitchell, 33, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.
Brandon A. Moore, 21, of 2682 Allen Dr., violation of TPO, continued, or bond.
Michael D. Moore, 33, of 2137 Larch St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.
Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.
Britney Laniece Ragland, 33, of 833 W. Jefferson St., bond set at ‘no bond,’ guilty.
Patrick David Shediack, 45, of 1224 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.
Dominique M. Sims, 33, of 1609 S Yellow Springs, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.