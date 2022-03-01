Amber N. Martin, 33, of 1160 Catawba Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond $20,000.

Christopher A. Mitchell, 33, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Brandon A. Moore, 21, of 2682 Allen Dr., violation of TPO, continued, or bond.

Michael D. Moore, 33, of 2137 Larch St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Britney Laniece Ragland, 33, of 833 W. Jefferson St., bond set at ‘no bond,’ guilty.

Patrick David Shediack, 45, of 1224 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Dominique M. Sims, 33, of 1609 S Yellow Springs, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.