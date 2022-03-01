Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
1 hour ago

Cases called included:

India J. Colquitt, 32, criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 7 days of jail, credit for time served, assessed costs $50.

Chance T. Daube, 32, of 1375 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact with Rural King, or bond.

Chassidee N. Ferguson, 28, of 2141 Shawnee Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact, bond $1,500.

Sidney J. Jacobs, 32, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Amber N. Martin, 33, of 1160 Catawba Ave., aggravated burglary, continued, bond $20,000.

Christopher A. Mitchell, 33, of Urbana, assault, innocent, continued, NAPT.

Brandon A. Moore, 21, of 2682 Allen Dr., violation of TPO, continued, or bond.

Michael D. Moore, 33, of 2137 Larch St., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, or bond, request for bail, continued, bond $10,000.

Clyde D. Neighbors, 44, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Britney Laniece Ragland, 33, of 833 W. Jefferson St., bond set at ‘no bond,’ guilty.

Patrick David Shediack, 45, of 1224 Beverly Ave., theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Dominique M. Sims, 33, of 1609 S Yellow Springs, domestic violence, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Clark State faculty, staff honored, awarded at 60th annual Charter...
3
As the situation escalates in Ukraine, it can cause uncertainty for...
4
Springfield HS volunteers show up for blood drive amid winter weather...
5
Clark County Commission: Federal relief funds allocated for dispatch...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top