Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
19 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Richard D. Conwell, 45, of 4900 W. Ridgewood Road, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, NAPT.

John E. Donohoe, 36, of 2825 Linden Ave., theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500.

Charles E. Inwood, 52, of Xenia, OH, request for bail, continued, no bond, request for bail, continued, no bond.

Andrew D. Melms, 49, of 325 W. Columbia St., theft, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Christopher S. Seibert, 22, of Wilmington, OH, bench warrant served defendant jailed, guilty.

Brenda E. Soby, 48, of 1428 N. Lowry St., violation of TPO, innocent, continued, OR bond.

Matthew W. Wise, 21, of 567 Stanton Ave., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact, OR bond.

Kendall L. Bailey, 31, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. H, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kendall L. Bailey, 31, of 1947 Primm Drive, Apt. H, child endangering, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Dustin R. Minerd, 34, of 934 Sherman Ave., assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Walton L. Orum Jr., 40, of 1326 Linden Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, hit skip, bench warrant ordered, DUS, bench warrant ordered, speed for conditions, bench warrant ordered, crossing yellow line, bench warrant ordered.

