Lillian Jane Tompkins, 30, of West Liberty, theft, innocent, continued, PD appointed, or bond.

Tricia L. Brown, 44, of Huber Heights, violation of protection order, continued, no contact with Roberts.

Chad M. Conley, 31, of 437 Linden Ave., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact, not to be 500 feet of 1753 Clifton Ave.

Marshea Aliasia January, 20, of 1756 Edwards Ave., assault, continued, no contact, not to be 500 feet 926 sunset, eligible INT.

Jordan D. Moore, 21, of 1508 Lagonda Ave., felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, felonious assault/weapon, dismissed - indicted, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted, discharge of firearms, dismissed - indicted, disrupting pub. service, dismissed - indicted.

Jacob R. Nelson, 28, of 1575 Karr St., vandalism, dismissed - indicted.

Jamie Lynn Owens, 55, of 820 E. John St. Apt C, theft, dismissed.

Lakisha E. Carmichael, 39, of 926 Sunset Ave. Apt. G, resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered, obstructing official business, bench warrant ordered, disorderly conduct, bench warrant ordered, use/poss. drug paraphernalia, bench warrant ordered.

Jeremiaha Harvel, 39, of 918 Linden, request for bail, dismissed.

Melissa Grace Holland, 40, of 111 N. Race St., making false alarms, continued, inducing panic, dismissed.

Bennie King IV, 30, of 27 E. Liberty St., aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Cristal Leon, 35, of 533 E. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Matthew D. Lindamood, 21, of 274 N. Tecumseh Road, OVI, continued, OVI/breath, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Danny Quesinberry Jr, 31, of 340 Rosewood Ave., obstructing official business, dismissed.

Britney L. Ragland, 32, of 1434 Delta Road Apt H, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted.

Tony Ray Tracey, 44, of New Carlisle, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Caleb G. Clinton, 24, of 920 S. Lowry, criminal mischief, innocent, continued, NAPT.

James S. Nouanesengsy, 34, of Dayton, OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, failure to control, bench warrant ordered.

Jessica Elaine Douglas, 34, of South Vienna, domestic violence reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, criminal damaging, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Robert D. Mitchell, 38, of 975 Lagonda Ave., aggravated burglary, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted, possession of criminal tools, dismissed - indicted.

Terryon K. Willis, 25, of 1410 Delta Road Apt. B, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted, carry concealed weapon, dismissed - indicted.