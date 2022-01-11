Cases called included:
Tiffany M. Hearn, 30, of 1751 Allyson St., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.
Tiffany M. Hearn, 30, of 125 Gordon Road, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.
Daniel A. Hooten., 44, of 2207 W. Main St., request for bail, dismissed.
Kevin Leroy Johnson Jr., 37, of 812 Linden Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
Shaun W. Ladig, 41, of South Charleston, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty.
Shaun William Ladig, 41, of South Charleston, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty.
David A. Messer, 37, of 1762 Magnolia Blvd., dismissed - indicted.
Cedric A. Scerba, 20, of 3200 E. National Road Apt. 217, abduction, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000.
James C. Sheets II, 26, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., DUS, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.
James Curtis Sheets Jr., 26, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.