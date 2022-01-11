Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
23 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Tiffany M. Hearn, 30, of 1751 Allyson St., bench warrant served deft jailed, guilty, bond $5,000.

Tiffany M. Hearn, 30, of 125 Gordon Road, theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $5,000.

Daniel A. Hooten., 44, of 2207 W. Main St., request for bail, dismissed.

Kevin Leroy Johnson Jr., 37, of 812 Linden Ave., theft, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Shaun W. Ladig, 41, of South Charleston, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty.

Shaun William Ladig, 41, of South Charleston, bench warrant served DEFT jailed, guilty.

David A. Messer, 37, of 1762 Magnolia Blvd., dismissed - indicted.

Cedric A. Scerba, 20, of 3200 E. National Road Apt. 217, abduction, continued, PD appointed, bond $25,000.

James C. Sheets II, 26, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., DUS, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

James Curtis Sheets Jr., 26, of 243 S. Clairmont Ave., assault, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,500.

In Other News
1
Several Springfield schools move to remote learning due to...
2
Springfield art teacher’s work featured in New York exhibition
3
Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top