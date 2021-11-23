springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Municipal Court cases

News
49 minutes ago

Cases called included:

Humberto Alvarado, 37, of Casa Grande, Ariz., failure to comply, innocent, dismissed, drug paraphernalia, innocent, dismissed, open container/vehicle, innocent, dismissed, OVI, innocent, dismissed, OVI, innocent, dismissed, DUS, innocent, dismissed, marked lanes, innocent, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, innocent, dismissed.

Jordan R. Blue, 29, of 1438 Kimberly Dr., domestic violence, continued, no contact with victim, bond $5,000.

Allen Michael Craig, 33, of 304 E. McCreight St., violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact with victim, bond $1,000.

Kadesha N. Crockran, 27, of 72 S. Freeman, assault, innocent, continued, bond $1,000.

Michael D. Davila, 46, of 30 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact with victim, bond $1,000.

Kyle Lee Dinnen, 33, use/possession drug paraphernalia, guilty, guilty, three days of jail with three days suspended, assessed costs $100.

Tieraice Amon Rivers, 18, of 1350 Bellefair Ave., dismissed - prosecutor request, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Victor Hugo Torres, 28, of 1861 Broadway St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, bond $1,000.

Jordan K. Tyler, 25, of Dayton, fictitious plates, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $25.

Cheyenne P. Widner, 24, of Enon, aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, no contact with victim, bond $2,500.

Christopher L. Blankenship, 27, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Robert Daniel Carpenter, 32, of 623 W. North St., domestic violence, innocent, continued, bond $2,500, assault, innocent, continued, domestic violence, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 429 W. Third, bond $20,000.

Jana Lee Fults, 50, of New Carlisle, aggravated burglary, continued, PD appointed, no contact/not to be 500 feet 815 bayberry Dr., bond $10,000.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 35, of Dayton, domestic violence, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $1,000.

Jamie L. Morrissey, 35, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $500, criminal trespass, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $1,000.

Jamie Lynn Morrissey, 35, criminal damaging, innocent, continued, NAPT, bond $2,500.

Gregorio C. Sotelo, 23, of Columbus, OVI/breath, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,000, OVI, bench warrant ordered, DUS OVI suspension, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, marked lanes, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Keith Cornelius Wooster, 46, of 1302 Delta Road Apt. B, bench warrant served deft jailed, dismissed, guilty, bond $2,500.

Bobby L. Alcorn, 35, of 2832 Oletha Ave., possession drug abuse instrument, dismissed - prosecutor request, drug abuse marijuana, dismissed - prosecutor request, ill use/possession drug paraphernalia, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alexandra N. Clay, 22, of 1024 W. North St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Morales Hugo Cruz, 35, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, refer to 3 day program, OVI/breath, dismissed, drive without valid license, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Bryan Jeffrey Eulett, 42, of Beavercreek, DUS OVI suspension, dismissed, speed, dismissed, operating without use all seatbelts, dismissed.

