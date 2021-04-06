X

Clark County Municipal Court cases

By Riley Newton

Cases called include:

Richard R. Cochran, 58, of 360 S. Limestone Apt. 309, receiving stolen property, innocent, continued, PD appointed, OR bond.

Thomas P. Donnelly, 65, of 2950 Selma Rd., aggravated menacing, continued, PD appointed, no-contact condition of bond, bond $1,000.

Cierra L. Early, 29, of 344 Rosewood Ave., aggravated burglary, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $500.

Richard D. Fultz Sr., 40, of 238 S. Yllw Spgs Apt. B, dismissed - indicted, dismissed - indicted, dismissed - indicted.

Misty D. Harmon, 34, of 1626 Clay St., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond, guilty.

David L. Hayes Jr., 30, of 1323 Beverly Ave. Apt. C, burglary, continued, PD appointed, bond $10,000, obstructing official business, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Ray E. Knicley, 38, of 1715 W. North St., request for bail, innocent, continued, waiver signed, bond $1,054.

Brian L. Logan, 38, of 110 N. Belmont Ave., bench warrant served-defendant jailed, guilty, OR bond.

