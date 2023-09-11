Cases called included:

Ricky T. Evans, 36, of Urbana, probation violation warrant returned from Clark County Sheriff’s Office, guilty, bond $3,000.

Gracelyn French, 22, of 918 Essex St., failure to control, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Gracelyn French, 22, of 918 Essex St., OVI, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

George W. Frost Jr., 57, of 1725 Southgate Ave., criminal trespass, guilty, guilty, 15 days of jail with 15 days suspended, 6 months of probation, assessed costs $250.

Victor L. Keaton, 44, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., attempt, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Victor L. Keaton, 44, of 405 Lansdowne Ave., criminal damaging, innocent, continued, bond $2,000.

Clayton D. Keeton, 18, of 2832 Dorothy Lane, strangulation, innocent, continued, DNQ public defender, no contact condition of bond, bond $15,000.

Bobby J. Miller, 52, of 2229 Sunset Ave., theft, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Deon Monroe, 42, of 1030 Old Columbus, possession of drugs, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Tyson A. Wallen, 24, of 3834 Dayton Springfield D21, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tavion W. Brooks, 25, of 1026 Woodlawn Ave., Apt. D, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Tyson M. Dearmond, 30, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Norris E. Mitchell, 44, of Marysville, domestic violence, continued, DNQ.

Lindsey N. Stratton, 30, of West Manchester, possession of criminal tools, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jeremy D. Bradley, 23, aggravated trespass, continued, public defender appointed.

Christopher D. Giannaris, 39, of Gahanna, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Alex Rablero, 25, of 820 Olive St., OVI, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Latoya A. Gravely, 41, of 515 1/2 E. McCreight Ave., OVI, continued, failure to pay reinstatement fee, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Walter Hernandez, 28, of 1714 Southgate Ave., OVI, continued, driver license required, dismissed, failure to control, dismissed.

Walter Hernandez, 28, of 1107 Selma Road, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request, aggravated menacing, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Tyson A. Wallen, 24, of 3834 Dayton Springfield D21, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Curtis Betts, 32, of Huber Heights, theft amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, fine and costs to be paid in 30 days, fined $150.

Antonio R. Leffel, 44, of Englewood, FL, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Jaronte Tilman, 30, of 244 W. Johnny Lytle Ave., aggravated menacing, bench warrant ordered.

Codie A. Wells, 30, of 320 W. Jefferson St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Thomas D. Mcmasters, 26, of Fairborn, OVI amended to physical control, guilty, administrative license suspension remains, fined $375, OVI-marihuana/metabolite, dismissed.

Brent N. Anthony, 38, of New Carlisle, OVI, continued, OVI/refusal, dismissed, driving under suspension, dismissed, one way, dismissed.