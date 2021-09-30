Kelvin A. Henry, 56, of 427 Oakwood Pl., OVI, continued, operating without valid operator’s license, dismissed.

Joyce A. Martin, 71, of 904 Eastmoor Dr., domestic violence reduced to disorderly, guilty, 10 days of jail with 9 days suspended, one day credit for time served, no further offenses/pay F and C, fined $10, assault, dismissed.

Nikkie Michelle Mitchell, 22, of South Vienna, OVI, guilty, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 150 days of jail with 147 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of probation, obtain current drug/alcohol assessment, fined $375.

Jennifer N. Drugmand, 39, of 1934 Jordan Dr. Apt. C, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, fined $250.

Tyler R. Gordon, 31, of 1326 Delta Road Apt. F, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed.

Sawyer Halewolf, 23, of 2065 Portage Path, criminal damaging, continued, NAPT.

Curtis A. Nibert, 30, of South Charleston, wildlife violation, dismissed, wildlife violation, dismissed, wildlife violation, dismissed, hunt/fish w/o permission, guilty, 30 days of jail with 30 days suspended, jail suspension on condition no wildlife violations for 2 years, pay fine by Oct. 15, hunting license suspension for 2 years eff. Sept. 28, deft to surrender license to court by Oct. 1, fined $300.

Emery L. Thomas, 37, of 1751 S. Center St., theft, dismissed - pretrial probation, restitution paid in full.

Allexandra J. Adams, 36, of 743 Snowhill Blvd., abusing harmful intoxication, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Mark J. Arend, 49, of 2107 Troy Rd Apt F5, violation of TPO, continued, PD appointed, no contact conducive of bond, bond $1,000.

Charles E. Dorsey, 53, of 1412 S. Limestone St., assault, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Ronald James Downs Jr., 29, of Dayton, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Jackie W. Eubank, 59, of Fairborn, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, no contact cond of bond, refused elig int, bond $25,000.

Preston J. Frock, 19, of 304 E McCreight Ave., PD appointed, guilty.

Jana L. Fults, 50, of New Carlisle, assault, innocent, continued, PD appointed.

Joshua L. Gilbert, 37, of 2125 S. Tecumseh Lot 149, request for bail, dismissed.

Jordan M. Hottenstein, 28, of 311 Oakwood Pl., PD appointed, guilty, PD appointed, dismissed.

Shaun William Ladig, 41, of South Charleston, warrant served-deft jailed, guilty.

Kevin J. Osman, 57, of Xenia, OVI, guilty, continued, bond $1,000.

Stephen Dewayne Phillips, 49, of 315 S. Burnett Road Apt. 603, violation of TPO, innocent, continued, PD appointed, bond $1,000.

Lamont A. Walton, 46, of 1308 Delta Road Apt. E, theft, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Tyler R. Gordon, 31, of 1326 Delta Road Apt. F, flee/elude police officer, continued, PD appointed.

Tanisha N. Johnson, 34, of 654 W. Jefferson St., resisting arrest, dismissed - prosecutor request, obstructing official business reduced to disorderly conduct, guilty, fined $100, disorderly conduct, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Phillip J. Martin Jr., 30, of 311 W. Singer St., domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Nathaniel V. Skodny, 45, of New Carlisle, OVI, dismissed, operating without valid operator’s license, guilty, , 15 hours C/S and F/C by Dec. 28, fined $250, failure to control, guilty, fined $100.

Sean Thomas Swain Sr., 40, of Dayton, OH, OVI reduced to physical control, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, six months of driver’s license suspension, fined $250, OVI/breath, dismissed.

Tyson J. White, 41, of 820 Elm St., resisting arrest, bench warrant ordered.