Clark County man charged with eighth OVI offense

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
22 minutes ago

A Clark County man was charged with an OVI offense for the eighth time on Wednesday.

Travis Lee Newman Delpinal, 40, of Springfield, faces a felony charge of with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.

Delpinal was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Wednesday, troopers were called to assist the Springfield Police Division with a man who was unconscious behind his steering wheel while on Henry Street.

The man has OVI convictions from 2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010, the release said. Two of those convictions were felonies.

The Ohio State highway Patrol said people can report drivers that appear to be impaired by calling #677 or 614-466-2660.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

