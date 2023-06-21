Clark County crash closes one lane of U.S. 68

A three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 68 in Clark County closed one lane of the highway Wednesday afternoon and resulted in two people being transported to hospitals.

The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. south of Walt’s Auto and not far from where U.S. 68 changes from four lanes to two lanes.

Initially, both lanes of U.S. 68 were closed. One lane of the highway reopened shortly after first responders arrived on the scene.

Paramedics transported two people who were in one of the three vehicles involved to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said at the scene.

Initial reports said a tractor-trailer rig slowed to make a left turn. Two vehicles stopped behind the semi, but a third vehicle hit one of the waiting vehicles, forcing it into the other.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, and Springfield Twp. and Hustead squads responded to assist.