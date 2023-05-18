Clark County Juvenile Court to celebrate treatment court, mental health

The Clark County Domestic Relations Court—Juvenile Section, who works with parents whose children have been removed due in part to their drug use, has served 40 parents in Family Treatment Court and 43 youth in Youth Treatment Court since certification in 2021.

“It is a privilege to be a witness to the challenging journey each of our participants take to a healthier and safer life,” said Judge Katrine Lancaster.

Explore Haitian culture celebrated at inaugural Flag Day festival in Springfield park

Lancaster said all the staff, in partnership with the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, and many community partners “support and dedicate a tremendous amount of time, energy and resources to assist our participants, but ultimately, the hardest work is done by our participants.”

Clark County Municipal Court, who works with adult offenders who have substance use disorders, has served five adults in their treatment court since being certified in 2022.

“To help those suffering from addiction, we must address the issues that led to addiction in the first place and that remain as obstacles to recovery,” said Judge Daniel Carey. “Our team of professionals treats not just dependence and mental health, but addresses issues of employment, housing, transportation, education and any other needs that can trigger relapse. By offering hope and solutions, we seek to change their past ways of thinking.”