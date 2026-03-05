Clark County HS students can apply for hands-on, career experience internships

“The program is intentionally designed to align students’ aptitudes and interests with real career opportunities in Clark County and the surrounding region,” Tyler said. “Through partnerships with local businesses and organizations, students gain real-world experience, build professional skills, and explore career pathways while employers invest directly in developing our region’s future workforce.”

Students selected for the program will participate in an 8–12 week summer internship and work directly with industry professionals, such as those in law, manufacturing, nonprofit leadership, hospitality, public service and entrepreneurship.

As part of the process, students complete the YouScience assessment, which measures their natural aptitudes and interests and helps align them with internship interview opportunities that are a strong fit for their skills and career aspirations, Tyler said.

YouScience is a career aptitude assessment where students in middle and high school complete several brain games that help provide information on their skill sets, strengths, weaknesses, career paths and more.

“By incorporating the YouScience assessment into the application process, students are matched to internships based not only on what they think they are good at, but on scientifically measured strengths — creating stronger placements and more meaningful experiences," Tyler said.

Tyler added for employers, hosting an intern is an investment in the future talent pipeline, providing businesses with the opportunity to mentor emerging professionals, increase brand awareness among young talent and strengthen connections with local schools.

This year, several employers have already committed to participating in the program, including:

Littleton & Rue

Small Business Development Center

Chick-fil-A

United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties

Clark County Educational Service Center

Woeber Mustard Manufacturing Company

The Yost Superior

Clark County Clerk of Courts

Springfield Promise Neighborhood

Visit Greater Springfield – Farmers Market

Sheehan Brothers Vending

Springfield City School District

Kiwanis Club of Springfield

Greater Springfield Partnership

Clark County students who are 17 years or older at the time the internship begins can apply before the March 13 deadline at clarkcounty.jobs/summer-internship-student-application. Employers can submit their internship opportunities by April 3 at clarkcounty.jobs/submit-internship-opportunity.

For more information on how to apply or become a host employer, contact Tyler at ktyler@greaterspringfield.com.