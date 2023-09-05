Clark County health district to have car safety event for older adults

The Clark County Combined Health District will host an event to improve driving safety for older adults on Saturday.

According to a press release, the event will provide older drivers with “essential information and adjustments to make their vehicles safer and more comfortable to drive.” It will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the health department’s office on 529 E. Home Road.

According to the release, by 2030, more than 58 million people in the U.S. will be aged 65 or older, comprising one in four licensed drivers.

The event is a CarFit initiative, which was developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. Experts from these organization will be at the event to go through a 12-point checklist for participants’ vehicles. The checklist will help identify minor adjustments to increase comfort and safety.

An occupational therapist will also be on site to provide information and maintaining and improving driving health, according to the release.

Older drivers are more vulnerable in road accidents “due to the fragility of their bodies,” according to the release. CarFit addresses problems related to “ill-fitting vehicles.”

CarFit fittings take about 20 minutes. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Maggie Reuber at 937-390-5600 ext. 250.