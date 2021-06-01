springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County health district receives national accreditation for quality programs, services

The Clark County Combined Health District. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Brooke Spurlock
‘CCCHD and its community partners are dedicated to improving the health of the community.’

The Clark County Combined Health District has received national accreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

The health district achieved national accreditation by “demonstrating that it meets the highest standards for delivering quality programs and services” to the community, according to a release from the CCCHD.

“We are excited to learn that our health department has met the standards as set forth by PHAB to be awarded with the honor of national accreditation,” said Health Commissioner Charles Patterson. “National accreditation proves that CCCHD and its community partners are dedicated to improving the health of the community.”

To receive national accreditation through PHAB, a health department must undergo a peer-reviewed assessment to make sure it meets or exceeds a set of public health quality standards and measures, which covers a range of services including community health assessment and improvement planning, epidemiology, infectious disease control, health inspections, health education and promotion, and emergency preparedness, according to the release.

For more information about PHAB and accreditation, visit www.phaboard.org.

