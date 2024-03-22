Clark County health district out of eclipse glasses, some still available elsewhere

Schools in the area also have glasses for students and staff.

Springfield City Schools District purchased enough to send home with students prior to the eclipse.

Tecumseh has distributed glasses to all students and staff and has some left over. If any are still left, they can be picked up at the board office between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

At Northeastern, the glasses will be distributed to students the week before the eclipse to prevent them from getting lost.

The Clark County Educational Service Center has distributed glasses to all students and now have enough for staff only.

Clark-Shawnee will hand out its glasses to students and staff the Friday before the eclipse. Community members can pick up glasses on a first-come, first-served basis at the administration office between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. during the week.

Global Impact STEM Academy purchased enough for the number of students enrolled.

Those interested in learning more about the eclipse and receiving eclipse glasses can attend eclipse events at the Clark County Public Library or pick up four pairs per family at the Main Library Patron Services Desk until the library runs out.

The partial eclipse will begin in Springfield at 1:54 p.m. April 8. Totality will then begin at 3:09 p.m. and end at 3:13 p.m. The partial eclipse will end at 4:25 p.m.

It is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the Clark County area, which is expected to cause heavy traffic, slow internet and cell service and place a burden on gas stations.