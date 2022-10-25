Clark County health care leaders raise awareness about lead exposure in children

All city of Springfield zip codes are classified by the Ohio Department of Health as high-risk, meaning all Springfield City one- and two-year-old children are screened for lead. Clark County identified high-risk zip codes include the following: 45502, 45503, 45504, 45505, 45506, 45324, 43078, 43140, and 45387, according to the health district.

“We routinely screen all infants 12 to 24 months old for lead exposure,” Christy Detrick, director of nursing at the Rocking Horse Community Center said. “When levels are elevated, we reach out to the [the health district] for support. All clinical staff are educated regularly through a comprehensive program with [the health district] for lead exposure, symptoms, safety measures and treatment when necessary.”

Lead testing is also recommended for pregnant women living in a high-risk zip code area and for pregnant women with a history of lead poisoning as lead can be transferred from mother to unborn baby.

No amount of lead exposure or level of lead in the body is safe for children. In 2020 in Clark County, a total of 74 children were confirmed to have elevated levels of lead in their blood, with the elevation being more than 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood. An additional 13 children were listed as having “unconfirmed” elevated blood lead levels, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Roughly 10% of Clark County children who are tested have elevated blood lead levels. The goal is to reduce that number to 5 percent prior to June 30, 2023, according to the health district.

Lead screenings in Clark County have decreased 18 percent since 2020, the health district said.

According to the Ohio Department of Medicaid, all children enrolled in Medicaid are required to receive blood lead screening tests at 12 and 24 months of age, but less than 60 percent of Medicaid children have had blood tests reported to the state’s registry in recent years.

This leaves 40 percent of low-income children at risk for undiagnosed and untreated lead poisoning. If caught early, parents, healthcare providers, and communities can take action to prevent further exposure and reduce damage to a child’s health.

Dust containing lead particles is the primary source of childhood lead poisoning, but the health district said lead can be found throughout a child’s environment:

Homes built before 1978 (when lead based paints were banned) likely contain lead-based paint. When the paint peels and cracks, it makes lead dust. Children can be exposed to lead when they swallow or breathe in lead dust.

Certain water pipes may contain lead. To reduce any possible exposure, run cold water through the tap for 30-60 seconds before use, as stagnant water is more likely to carry lead particles. Lead cannot be boiled out of water.

Lead can be found in some products such as toys and jewelry.

Lead is sometimes in candies or traditional home remedies.

Certain jobs and hobbies involve working with lead-based products. Jobs working at a gun range, serving as a police officer or soldier and some manufacturing jobs, like battery production, may cause parents to bring lead into the home.

Children who live near airports may be exposed to lead in air and soil from aviation gas.

“The most important action parents, caregivers, healthcare providers, and public health professionals can take is to prevent lead exposure before it occurs,” said Leslie Vasquez, Clark County Combined Health District Health Planner in the Ohio Lead-Safe Home program. “Childhood lead poisoning is entirely preventable, and with sustained community awareness and partnerships, we can further reduce the risk posed to Clark County youth.”

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment. People can call 937-390-5600 and ask for Randi at extension 266 to schedule a lead test through the health district.