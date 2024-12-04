Clark County grant to update New Carlisle park, improve Springfield Twp. streets

Dirk Lackovich-Van Gorp, grants manager for Clark County Community and Economic Development, said the state program offers those CDBG funds every two years to the Clark County Commissioners.

The Carlisle Park, 410 N. Church St. in New Carlisle, will get a new parking lot, parking lot drive, concrete sidewalks and ADA compliant swing set. The park was partially updated about a year ago under a previous CDBG grant, including a new basketball court and a few other aspects.

The park project cost is $125,522, which includes $112,970 of the CDBG grant funds and $12,552 from New Carlisle.

“Every dollar we invest in local infrastructure strengthens the fabric of Ohio’s towns and cities, making them even better places to live, work, and raise families,” Gov. Mike DeWine said.

The Springfield Twp. streets to be improved include Alta Road, Dale Avenue and Olds Avenue. The work will include partial depth repair, repaving and adjustment of manholes.

The street project cost is $112,700, which includes $101,430 in CDBG grant funds and $11,270 from Springfield Twp.

“We anticipate issuing public bidding requests for proposals by the late winter of 2025 (before the end of March) and for the Clark County Commission to approve contracts in the early spring of 2025 (by the end of April),” Lackovich-Van Gorp said. “Project completion is anticipated by late fall of 2025 (by December). However, the state grant agreement allow us to finalize projects anytime prior to August 2026.”

With the project total cost being $214,400 of the $268,000 the county received, Lackovich-Van Gorp said the remaining $53,600 will support the Clark County Fair Housing Program, and grant administration and compliance.

Eligible projects for these grants include street repairs, sidewalk improvements, parks and recreation facilities, water and sewer line replacements and community centers. Public service projects include funding for programs such as Meals on Wheels, health and wellness, and housing and homelessness assistance.

“Many places in Ohio are attracting new business and residential investments and it’s essential that our communities upgrade their infrastructure to match this growth,” Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “It is also true that if you want to attract new economic investment, you need to make sure the infrastructure is in place to make your community attractive. Both of these scenarios exist in Ohio and we are helping communities prepare for new opportunities through these investments.”