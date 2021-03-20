Clark County gardening instruction coming to Zoom

“We think it’s a healthy practice to grow your own food,” said Nancy Flinchbaugh, who is coordinating this program for SOUP.

Flinchbaugh will emcee the Zoom presentations along with Sarah Webb of the library.

Each program will feature a gardener from Springfield who will share their expertise on a different monthly topic. The first guest will be Mary Anna Robinson. She’ll be interviewed about her gardening and share tips on planting seeds in various videos, several other segments and a question-and-answer segment.

Other SOUP members will also be part of the various segments.

SOUP obtained a $400,000 grant in 2020 that will be used to purchase land owned by a Springfield Baptist church for the McCain Acres Urban Agricultural Center to help its projects. The group will update that project in each program.

There will be six total monthly programs. The second will be April 22 and focus on gardening at Springfield’s historic Gammon House with Dale Henry, and the third on May 20 will cover planting your garden.

To register for the series, contact Webb at swebb@ccplohio.org or go to the library’s website.