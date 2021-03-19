X

City of Springfield extends tax filing deadline

The City of Springfield is extending its 2021 tax deadline. Bill Lackey/Staff
The City of Springfield is extending its 2021 tax deadline. Bill Lackey/Staff

News | 1 hour ago
By Hasan Karim

The City of Springfield is extending its deadline for filing and paying individual 2020 Springfield income tax.

ExploreThe City of Springfield is extending its deadline for filing and paying individual 2020 Springfield income tax.

The filing deadline is now May 17, following a change by the IRS that moved its deadline to the same date for those filing and paying 2020 Federal Income Tax for individuals.

There will be no late penalty or interest charges assessed for those filings and payments that were previously due on April 15 as long as they are received or postmarked by May 17, according to a news release from the city.

ExploreCoronavirus: Champaign, Clark among top counties in the state for highest rate of COVID-19 occurence

Taxpayers can still request a Federal filing extension to Oct. 15, which will be honored by the City of Springfield. The extension applies to the time to file, not an extension on the time to pay, the news release added.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.