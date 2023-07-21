Clark County Fair opens: What to know about gate changes, parking and admission

The 2023 Clark County Fair opened today and will continue through Friday, July 28, but fairgoers need to know about changes officials made to the gates, parking and admission policies.

Officials announced the moves last month in an attempt to improve safety and to add more parking.

Admission:

General admission tickets are $6 daily, and children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Passes start at $30, including parking and admission for all eight days of the fair. 4-H wrist bands count as a pass.

For midway rides, fairgoers will pay $1.50 each for individual tickets, and an all-day wrist band is $18.

Anyone 17 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

>> Opening weekend entertainment schedule for 2023 Clark County Fair

Hours:

The fair opens at 8 a.m. daily; rides and food vendors open at noon. Tickets will stop being sold at 9 p.m., and the fair will close at 10 p.m. daily.

Gates:

The gates off Laybourne Road and South Charleston Pike will be only for those with passes.

Those paying general admission must use Gate A, and ticket purchasing will be made at a walk-in gate after having parked.

Parking:

Those with fair passes will be permitted to park in lots inside the fairgrounds to the hog barns and Champions Center and behind the Mercantile Building.

Overflow parking will be alongside the lake with general admission having only one exit, leading to Laybourne Road.

Clark County Fairgrounds Director Dean Blair said some commenters were concerned about parking overall and others specifically about handicapped-accessible parking, but he said more parking will be available than before.

Handicapped parking will be on the front side by AG Lot 1, by the horse barns, and at least 25 more handicapped spots will be right next to the walk-in gate in general admission parking.

“It’s a change and it’s different, and whenever you have the unknown, people get concerned,” said Blair.

The main parking lot now is one-way, improving safety, he said.

More information on the fair can be found at clarkcoag.org or their Facebook page.