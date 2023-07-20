X

Clark County Fair: Entertainment schedule set for opening weekend

By Ava Agoranos, Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

The 2023 Clark County Fair starts Friday, July 21, and will run through Friday, July 28.

Gates open at 8 a.m. daily, the midway opens at noon and the fair closes at 10 p.m.

The daily entertainment and show schedule for the opening weekend:

Friday, July 21

Midway Opens at Noon

Queen Contest at the Big Tent: 1 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Sea Lions Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - Veterans Day

Willow Creek at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.

Midway Opens at Noon

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Jim Boedicker at the CTC Shelter House: 2 and 4 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Magic with Eli in the midway at 5:30 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

NTPA Tractor Pull at the track: 7 p.m.

Kate Hasting in the Big Tent: 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 - Junior Fair Board Day

Midway Opens at Noon

Church Service at CTC Shelter: 9 a.m.

Open Class Rabbit Show at the Big Tent: 9 a.m.

Church of God Praise at the CTC Shelter house: 12:30 p.m.

Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Gospel Harmony Boys at the CTC Shelter House: 2, 3:30 p.m.

Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.

Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.

Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.

First Christian & Medway Christian Churches at the Big Tent: 5 p.m.

Demolition Derby at the track: 7 p.m.

