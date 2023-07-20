Clark County Fair: Entertainment schedule set for opening weekend

The 2023 Clark County Fair starts Friday, July 21, and will run through Friday, July 28.
Gates open at 8 a.m. daily, the midway opens at noon and the fair closes at 10 p.m.
The daily entertainment and show schedule for the opening weekend:
Friday, July 21
Midway Opens at Noon
Queen Contest at the Big Tent: 1 p.m.
Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.
Sea Lions Show in the midway: 5, 7, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 22 - Veterans Day
Willow Creek at the CTC Shelter House: 11 a.m.
Midway Opens at Noon
Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.
Jim Boedicker at the CTC Shelter House: 2 and 4 p.m.
Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.
Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.
Magic with Eli in the midway at 5:30 p.m.
Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.
NTPA Tractor Pull at the track: 7 p.m.
Kate Hasting in the Big Tent: 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 23 - Junior Fair Board Day
Midway Opens at Noon
Church Service at CTC Shelter: 9 a.m.
Open Class Rabbit Show at the Big Tent: 9 a.m.
Church of God Praise at the CTC Shelter house: 12:30 p.m.
Wood Carver in the midway: 1, 4, 6, 8 p.m.
Gospel Harmony Boys at the CTC Shelter House: 2, 3:30 p.m.
Sea Lion Show in the midway: 3, 5, 7, 9 p.m.
Xpogo Show in the midway: 4, 6, 8 p.m.
Eli the Magician at the CTC Shelter House: 5:30 p.m.
First Christian & Medway Christian Churches at the Big Tent: 5 p.m.
Demolition Derby at the track: 7 p.m.
