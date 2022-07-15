springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County economic development sees results

Credit: Springfield News Sun

Combined ShapeCaption
Clark County, particularly downtown Springfield, has seen some major changes over the past 15 years.

Credit: Springfield News Sun

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top