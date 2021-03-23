Clark County Dog Shelter appointment only until Saturday

The dog shelter, at 5201 Urbana Rd. in Springfield, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday by appointment only due to limited staffing, the post said. Redemptions and adoptions will be done by appointment only as soon as staff is available.

This is the second time in the last two months the shelter has had to close temporarily or limit hours due to staffing issues. The shelter was previously closed from the end of January until the first of February.