X

Clark County Dog Shelter appointment only until Saturday

Princes bounds around the yard in front of the current shelter on Middle Urbana Road with volunteer, Matt Anderson, in July 2020. Bill Lackey/Staff
Princes bounds around the yard in front of the current shelter on Middle Urbana Road with volunteer, Matt Anderson, in July 2020. Bill Lackey/Staff

News | 17 minutes ago
By Riley Newton

The Clark County Dog Shelter will be closed to the public until Saturday due to staff issues, according to a post on the county’s Facebook page.

The dog shelter, at 5201 Urbana Rd. in Springfield, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday by appointment only due to limited staffing, the post said. Redemptions and adoptions will be done by appointment only as soon as staff is available.

ExploreGerman Twp. Fire Dept, plays 'vital' role at Clark County vaccination clinic, health commissioner says

This is the second time in the last two months the shelter has had to close temporarily or limit hours due to staffing issues. The shelter was previously closed from the end of January until the first of February.

“No walk-ins will be permitted to enter the facility,” the post said. “The shelter will re-open during normal business hours on Monday, March 29.”

Dogs currently housed at the shelter will be cared for by available staff during the closure. For more information or to schedule an appointment at the shelter, residents can call 937-521-21240.

ExploreSpringfield to reopen remaining floors at City Hall to public

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.