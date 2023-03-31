Clark County deputies respond to Shawnee Elementary; school dismisses as normal

BreakingNews
Egg hunt, other Easter events planned in Clark and Champaign counties
News
By , Staff Writer
20 minutes ago

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded with multiple cruisers to Shawnee Elementary School on Friday afternoon to help with an “agitated” student.

Just after 3 p.m., an elementary school student became agitated while in the office, said Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

“To ensure the student received the support and assistance they needed, the school resource officer requested assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Kuhn said the student’s father was also in the office during the situation.

The situation took place in the school office and away from all classrooms, which allowed for the end-of-the-day activities, including dismissal, to proceed as normal.

An internal communication was sent to parents to make them aware of the situation as well.

