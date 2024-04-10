Clark County Department of Reentry marks Second Chance Month

Brooke Wagner, director of the Clark County Department of Reentry, said this month is important because “it promotes the principles of redemption, rehabilitation and reintegration.”

“By acknowledging the challenges faced by justice-impacted individuals and advocating for policies and programs that support their successful reentry into society, Second Chance Month fosters a more inclusive and compassionate community. It highlights the value of providing opportunities for education, employment, housing, and support services to help individuals overcome barriers and achieve meaningful and productive lives beyond their past experiences,” she said.

The department will hos three upcoming events for Second Chance Month. They include:

Reentry Simulation on April 19: This simulation provides community members with a firsthand experience of the challenges faced by individuals transitioning back into society after incarceration.

Governor’s Expedited Pardon event from noon to 1 p.m. on April 24: This virtual learning event will focus on the Expedited Pardon process, where eligibility criteria and how individuals can get connected to this important opportunity will be discussed.

Driver’s License Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at High Street United Methodist Church: This offers individuals with suspended licenses the chance to meet with a BMV representative and learn about reinstatement options. The reentry department is also partnering with the Clark County Child Support Enforcement Agency to potentially offer opportunities for reinstatement for those with suspended licenses due to unpaid child support.

“The proclamation of Second Chance Month by the Clark County Commission underscores the community’s commitment to supporting individuals who are striving to rebuild their lives after involvement with the justice system. It signifies a collective recognition of the inherent dignity and potential of all individuals, regardless of their past mistakes,” Wagner said.