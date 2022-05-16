springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

53 minutes ago

Current cases:

22CV0199: Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Clark County Treasurer, Emily Elizabeth Aldrich, Adrian Aldrich, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Shawn William Wright, 49, self-employed and Kandy Sue Duty, 51, of Springfield, homemaker.

Bryce Cole Smith, 28, of Springfield, nurse and Allison Mary Hedges, 27, of Springfield, lab tech.

Drew William Snyder, 30, of Springfield, intelligence analyst and Courtney Jane Peterson, 26, of Springfield, kindergarten teacher.

