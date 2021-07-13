Property transfers:
Mark A. Thompson to Loraine E. Thompson, Queen Road, Medway; $74,000
Guy W. and Betty S. Barker to Betty S. Barker, 1068 Lake Road, Medway; no fee
Kevin L. Holsinger to Mandy Nicole Hall, 1656 Lambers Dr., New Carlisle; $80,000
Timothy Boyd to Zachary Douglas and Heather Renee Wiggans, 1226 Burket Ave., New Carlisle; $135,000
Aaron D. Butler to Michael Dennis and Paula Lynn Alexander, 132 Gordon Road, Springfield; $140,000
Frederick C. Yerkey to Miranda J. Munoz, 3738 Cloverdale Road, Medway; $130,000
Hal Don Properties LLC to Robz Bros Construction and Remodeling LLC, 712 Colony Trail, New Carlisle; $20,500
Robert C. and Brandy Morrison to Susan F. and Margaret F. Becker, 1209 W. Lake Ave., New Carlisle
Stafford Rental Properties LLC to Taylor Nelson Turnmire, 227 Galewood Dr., New Carlisle; $90,000
Earl C. and Dorothy Combs to Dorothy Combs, 1102 Edgebrook Ave., New Carlisle; no fee
Adam John Ortman to Alyssa R. Greene, 516 N. Church St., New Carlisle; $175,000
Frances L. Barnhart to Larry R. and Diana L. Harris, 204 Villa Dr., New Carlisle; $155,000
Ginger Pfeiffer Oakman to Rachel R. Young, 4325 Saint Paris Pike, Springfield; $285,000
Keith A. Dickerson to Larry W. and Cheryl L. Dickerson, 5481 Knollwood Road, Springfield; no fee
Donna M. Frank to Michelle R. Frank, 4841 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Terry E. and Patricia A. Oakes to Patricia A. Oakes, 5298 Troy Road, Springfield; no fee
Jesse S. Kettlehake to Angela Fox, 1800 Ballentine Pike, Springfield; $215,000
Martin L. and Betty M. Schlicher to Martin L. Schlicher, 5111 Detrick-Jordan Pike, Springfield; no fee
Team 3 Farms AB LLC to AGABE LLC, 3869 Old Springfield Road, Springfield; no fee
Mary E. Minor to Bryan W. Peterson, 5870 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $140,000
Douglas W. and Georgeanna L. Strum to Lori and Donnell Cook, 5615 Plattsburg Road, Springfield; $249,900
Jeffrey V. McCoy to Adan Huitron Saucedo and Veronica Santos, Nagley Road, South Charleston; $210,000
Gregory D. and Christe A. D’Aloiso to Nathaniel Slone and Emily Nozar, 2978 Clayton Ave., Springfield; $170,000
Jung Choi to Matthew L. Furay, 2766 Lindair Dr., Springfield; $215,000
Bosco LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 4103 Enon-Xenia Road, Enon; $45,000