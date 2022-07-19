BreakingNews
Ohio Supreme Court throws out map of U.S. House districts
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Current cases:

22CV0322: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the CIM Trust 2018-R3 Mortgage backed notes, series 2018-R3 v. Clark County Treasurer, Erick E. Stowe, Pamela L. Stowe, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

22CV0323: Katherine L. Beverly v. The Flora Homes LLC, Floras Group Home, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Tabitha Lee Anne Belford, 30, of Springfield, veterinary assistant and Jeremiah Cody Roseberry, 31, of Springfield, plumber.

Amy Lynn Tomaziefski, 44, of Springfield, disabled and Tammy Sue Ellison, 49, of Springfield, homemaker.

Daniel Alejandro Morales Herrera, 34, of Springfield, none and Exi Eluk Recinos Hernandez, 30, of Springfield, none.

Kiana Marie Whitelow, 22, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Dakota James Phillips, 21, of Springfield, warehouse associate.

Property transfers:

Cathryn Grace Deckard to Jamie M. and Raymond C. Garner, 1670 Lambers Dr., New Carlisle; $67,000

Kathim and Maysoun Shoukri to Fadi Shoukri, 200 Shepard St., New Carlisle; no fee

Mary and Charles L. Bane to Reliance LLC Trustee, 415-421 Villa Dr., New Carlisle; no fee

Kevin and Kathleen Gaudette to Lynne E. and Paul A. Petkevicius, 4212 Saint Paris PIke, Springfield; $373,000

Ronald Davis to Teresa Yuko and Ronald Milton Davis, 5152 S. Ptichin Road, Springfield; $428,000

Joyce A. and Paul W. Oakley to Paul W. Oakley, 5327 Springfield-Xenia Road, no fee

Richard E. and Dorothy Freeman to Dorothy Freeman, 7701 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee

Gabriel M. Thompson to Gabriel and Korie Thompson, 7533 E. National Road, South Chareston, no fee

