Current cases:
22CV0322: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the CIM Trust 2018-R3 Mortgage backed notes, series 2018-R3 v. Clark County Treasurer, Erick E. Stowe, Pamela L. Stowe, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, foreclosure.
22CV0323: Katherine L. Beverly v. The Flora Homes LLC, Floras Group Home, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Tabitha Lee Anne Belford, 30, of Springfield, veterinary assistant and Jeremiah Cody Roseberry, 31, of Springfield, plumber.
Amy Lynn Tomaziefski, 44, of Springfield, disabled and Tammy Sue Ellison, 49, of Springfield, homemaker.
Daniel Alejandro Morales Herrera, 34, of Springfield, none and Exi Eluk Recinos Hernandez, 30, of Springfield, none.
Kiana Marie Whitelow, 22, of Springfield, warehouse associate and Dakota James Phillips, 21, of Springfield, warehouse associate.
Property transfers:
Cathryn Grace Deckard to Jamie M. and Raymond C. Garner, 1670 Lambers Dr., New Carlisle; $67,000
Kathim and Maysoun Shoukri to Fadi Shoukri, 200 Shepard St., New Carlisle; no fee
Mary and Charles L. Bane to Reliance LLC Trustee, 415-421 Villa Dr., New Carlisle; no fee
Kevin and Kathleen Gaudette to Lynne E. and Paul A. Petkevicius, 4212 Saint Paris PIke, Springfield; $373,000
Ronald Davis to Teresa Yuko and Ronald Milton Davis, 5152 S. Ptichin Road, Springfield; $428,000
Joyce A. and Paul W. Oakley to Paul W. Oakley, 5327 Springfield-Xenia Road, no fee
Richard E. and Dorothy Freeman to Dorothy Freeman, 7701 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; no fee
Gabriel M. Thompson to Gabriel and Korie Thompson, 7533 E. National Road, South Chareston, no fee