23CV0142: Debra A. Lawrence v. John Logue, administrator, Springfield City Schools, workers compensation.

23CV0143: Lori Dunlavy, Robert Dunlavy v. Auto-Owners Insurance, Westley C. Robinson IV, complaint for damages.

23CV0144: American Express National Bank v. Eric Dishueme, Eric B. Dishueme, action for money.

23CV0145: Pennymac Loan Services, LLC v. Advantage Home Solutions, LLC, Trustee of the 1008 Land Trust UAD 8/17/2018, Judy A. Boyce, Jason A. Campbell, Clark County Treasurer, State of Ohio, Department of Taxation, foreclosure.

23CV0146: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Successor by Merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, N.A. F/K/A Norwest Bank Minnesota, N.A., as Trustee for First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2004-FFH3 Asset-Backed Certificates 2004-FFH3 v. Citibank NA, Clark County Treasurer, Mark E. Hastings, Tina Hastings, Home City Federal Savings Bank of Springfield, IH Credit Union Inc., foreclosure.

Marriage licenses:

Garley O. Parsons, 65, of Beavercreek, code enforcement office and Deborah A. Warnock, 66, of Springfield, retired.

Richard A. Moore III, 32, of Springfield, unemployed and Chelsea L. Evelsizor, 27, of Springfield, unemployed.

Property transfers:

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Michelle and Charles Parsons, 151 S. Light St., Springfield; $0.

HFRE Holdings LLC to Kashkish Inc., 740 W. Pleasant St., Springfield; $28,000.

James Koster to Kashkish Inc. LLC, 402-402.5 N. Shaffer St., Springfield; $21,000.

Intelligent Construction Investment LLC to Climbing Sycamore Inc., 825-825.5 W. North St., Springfield; $165,000.

Jackson P. Crawford to Theadore J. Geise, 1401 Amherst Road, Springfield; $121,000.

Kelly J. Randall to Kevin D. Powers, 1919 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $80,000.