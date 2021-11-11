springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
24 minutes ago

Current cases:

21CV0324: Kelley A. Hays v. Self Reliance Inc., Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0325: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of William B. Loveless, William B. Loveless as heir to the Estate of Judith A. Loveless, foreclosure.

21CV0326: John H. Reiber v. Sweet Manufacturing Company, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.

21CV0327: Steve Star Properties LLC v. City of Springfield, admin.

All files are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Herman Ward Apartments to Charles Kevin Ward, 6651-6665 Rita Dr., Enon; no fee

Charles Kevin Ward to Hudy Holdings LLC, 6651-6665 Rita Dr., Enon; $500,000

Karla A. Hutson to Nicolas and Suzanne Ritchie, 1521 Uplands Dr., Springfield; $160,000

Helen L. Sowers Trustee to Jackie Null, 3561 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $165,000

Tommy R. and Mary E. Mason to Tommy R. Mason, 8136 Gibson Ave., Fairborn; no fee

Kimberly Ann Baldwin to Broden Kelly, 5110 Waverly St., Fairborn; $154,900

Clevedon LLC to Andrea C. Benjamin, 7905 Wescott Ave., Fairborn; $135,000

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Project to address flooding issue near Enon to get stimulus funding
3
Springfield elementary welcomes new therapy dog
4
Spectrum ‘Action Required’ email: What you need to know
5
Tecumseh schools investigating incident involving teacher, student
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top