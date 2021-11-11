Current cases:
21CV0324: Kelley A. Hays v. Self Reliance Inc., Stephanie B. McCloud, Administrator Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0325: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. United States of America Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Clark County Treasurer, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of William B. Loveless, William B. Loveless as heir to the Estate of Judith A. Loveless, foreclosure.
21CV0326: John H. Reiber v. Sweet Manufacturing Company, Stephanie McCloud, Administrator Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, bureau of workers comp appeal.
21CV0327: Steve Star Properties LLC v. City of Springfield, admin.
All files are up-to-date.
Property transfers:
Herman Ward Apartments to Charles Kevin Ward, 6651-6665 Rita Dr., Enon; no fee
Charles Kevin Ward to Hudy Holdings LLC, 6651-6665 Rita Dr., Enon; $500,000
Karla A. Hutson to Nicolas and Suzanne Ritchie, 1521 Uplands Dr., Springfield; $160,000
Helen L. Sowers Trustee to Jackie Null, 3561 Lower Valley Pike, Springfield; $165,000
Tommy R. and Mary E. Mason to Tommy R. Mason, 8136 Gibson Ave., Fairborn; no fee
Kimberly Ann Baldwin to Broden Kelly, 5110 Waverly St., Fairborn; $154,900
Clevedon LLC to Andrea C. Benjamin, 7905 Wescott Ave., Fairborn; $135,000