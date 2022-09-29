Current cases:
22CV0449: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. William Easterling, Jan Doe One, Name Unknown, Spouse of William Easterling, if any, Desiree Mangan, Jane Doe Two, Name Unknown, Spouse of Desiree Mangan, if any, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.
22CV0450: Chester Shoup v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Lagonda Tree Removal and Trimming, bureau of workers comp appeal.
22CV0451: Landmark Credit Union v. Danielle Smith, money on account.
22CV0452: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006 -- NC1 v. AA Craven Bail Bonds, Clark County Treasurer, Kenneth Kaffenbarger, Kenneth K. Kaffenbarger, Kenneth Kay Kaffenbarger, Jane Doe Name Unknown, the Unknown Spouse of Kenneth Kay Kaffenbarger, AKA Kenneth K Kaffenbarger if any), State of Ohio, Department of Job and Family Services, Tarsem C. Garg MD Inc., foreclosure.
22CV0453: Wright-Patt Credit Union, Inc. c/o myCUmortgage, LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Jeffrey Mastin, Sara Mastin, foreclosure.
22CV0454: Citibank, N.A. as Owner Trustee for New Residential Mortgage Loan Trust 2017-1 v. Clark County Treasurer, Angelia McCoy, John Doe, Name Unknown, the Unknown spouse of Angelia McCoy if any, John Does, Names Unknown, the Unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, beneficiaries of Melvin O. Panchot and their unknown spouses and creditors; and, the unknown spouse of Melvin O. Panchot, foreclosure.
All cases are up-to-date.
Marriage licenses:
Lawrence Jackson, 49, of Springfield, water treatment professional and Toni Jones, 41, of Springfield, dietary manager.
Echo Rager, 26, of Springfield, stay at home mom and Brandon Dyer, 26, of Springfield, warehouse.
Kurtis Grossman, 42, of Springfield, forklift operator and Patricia Blue, 44, of Springfield, none.
Property transfers:
Larry L. Fout to Burnett Group LLC, 534-536 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $12,500.
Hensley Investments Ltd. to Carlyne Orr, 154-156 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $65,000.
Collins Holdings Limited to Future Sights LLC, 1030-1032 Garfield Ave., Springfield; $135,000.