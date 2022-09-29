22CV0449: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC v. William Easterling, Jan Doe One, Name Unknown, Spouse of William Easterling, if any, Desiree Mangan, Jane Doe Two, Name Unknown, Spouse of Desiree Mangan, if any, Treasurer of Clark County, foreclosure.

22CV0450: Chester Shoup v. Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Lagonda Tree Removal and Trimming, bureau of workers comp appeal.