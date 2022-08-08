springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

Marriage licenses:

Lori Ann Jones, 38, of Springfield, healthcare and Jason Scott Harris, 41, of Springfield, commercial loan process.

Emily Sue Pigg, 31, of Springfield, server and Derek Michael Green, 34, of Springfield, machinist.

Erica Dawn Riley, 25, of Springfield, medical assistant and Austin Michael Flora, 25, of Springfield, student.

Tyler James Blackwell, 22, of New Carlisle, wastewater operator and Sasha Nicole Day, 22, of New Carlisle, billing representative.

Richard Charles Caserta, 64, of Springfield, self-employed and Tracy Lynn Traugh, 57, of Springfield, real estate development.

Anthony James Ciallella, 29, of Springfield, instrumentation technician and Karina Rojas-Nunez, 28, of Springfield, employee service specialist.

Sarah Jessica Lykins, 23, of Springfield, Dairy Queen and Chase Sutton Culver, 24, of Springfield, Target.

Carla Renee Carter, 41, of Fairborn, nurse and Gary Lanell Carter, 41, of Springfield, warehouse logistics.

Property transfers:

Peggy L. Hazlett and John C. Hendricks to John C. Hendriks, 1706 Calais Dr., Springfield; no fee

Ladonna K. and Norman R. Lowe to Jade Marie Banks, 1531 New Castle Lane, Springfield; $205,000

Eric M. Converset Trustee to Zachary W. Converset, 1220 Student Ave., Springfield; no fee

Monticello Homes Day LLC to Katelyn and Jeremy Sandberg, 288 Hampton Trail, Springfield; $275,000

Dewilda L. and David C. Yost to Janet and Gary Blain, 3745 Callahan Road, South Vienna; $380,000

M & T Bank to Brad and Jeri Crushman, 12575 Collins-Arbogast Road, South Vienna; $457,500

Lisa A. and Mark A. Cantrell to Shelby Anne Akers, 13611 Old Columbus Road, South Vienna; $200,000

