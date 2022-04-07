Michael Johnson to Ryan Christopher and Joshua Koronich, 134-140 Orth Dr., New Carlisle; $205,000

Paul E. and Marylyn C. Null to Paul E. Null, 4425 Willowdale Road, Springfield; no fee

Patricia L. and Leroy Liming to Leroy Liming, 4159 Petre Road, Springfield; no fee

Sullivan Brothers Land Dev LLC to Nathan L. and Rebecca A. Mohler, Columbus Cincinnati Road, South Charleston; $90,000

John W. Kimley to John W. and Rebecca Kimley, 8845 Columbus Xenia Road, South Charleston; no fee

Betty Worley to Daniel W. Worley, 321 Clifton Road, South Charleston; no fee

Benjamin Isaac Putnam to Matthew Duncan and Jodi Roth, 5341 Wakefield Dr., Fairborn; $170,000

Sylvia Sharon and Roy E. Landrum, 5114 Stoneridge Dr., Springfield; $203,300

Mary L. and George A. Parsons to Michael R. Spencer and Mischa A. Dansby, 2863 E. Possum Road, Springfield; $359,500

PNC Bank National Association to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 21 N. Jackson St., Springfield; no fee

Thomas E. Johnson to Tracy R. Hughart, 1813-1815 W. Main St., Springfield; $18,000

Udean S. Babyak and Curtis H. Smith Sr., to Curtis H. Smith Sr., Oak St., Springfield; no fee

Terry W. and Linda J. Bowman Trustees to Linda S. Miller, 1608 Summit St., Springfield; $60,000