All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Gabrielle R. Weaver, 22, of Springfield, dental assistant and Steven J. Frost, 24, of Springfield, EMT-B/Firefighter II.

Mallory E. Toops, 28, of South Charleston, human relations and Garrett A. Hays, 32, of Ada, self employed.

Property transfers:

Endurance Capital Management LLC to Guerdie Jean and Isreal Demosthene, 1008 Park Ave., Springfield; $39,900.

Mildred A. Adkins to Mildred A. Adkins, 1601-1603, 1607 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $0.

Ryons Residential Services LLC to Marie R. Elauyus, 739 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Frank L. Hearns III to Three Services LLC, 1062 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

Comfort Living LLC to Janet E. Benitez, 837 E. Columbia St., Springfield; $60,000.

Comfort Living LLC to Janet E. Benitez, 39-41 Lagonda Ave., Springfield; $60,000.

Carrie K. Moore to Carrie K. and Shane A. Moore, 1229 Highland Ave., Springfield; $0.

Karanvir Singh to Castor LLC, 1592 Prospect St., Springfield; $0.

Larisa Soloman to Wendell Toro Torres and Gabriel J. Toro, 1602 Highland Ave., Springfield; $165,000.

Valdez and Sons Renovations LLC to Whitney N. and Micah Avery, 1659 Warder St., Springfield; $146,000.

Terry V. and Lisa A. Fairchild to Lisa A. Fairchild, 1802 Warder St., Springfield; $0.

R & M Co. to Cincinnati Capital Partners 610 LLC, 1117 E. Home Road, Springfield; $1,075,000.

Colleen M. and Todd E. Alexander to Colleen M. and Todd E. Alexander, trustees, 1765 Appian Way, Springfield; $0.

John and Christine M. Malone to Daniel M. Ginez, 1402 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $30,000.

Jerald Wolf to Dyer Developments LLC, 1438-1440 Woodward Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Ohio Green Properties LLC to Amelia V. Sanchez, 1328-1330 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $83,000.

Drake Quality Homes LLC to Marie Cyrius, 318 E. Rose St., Springfield; $30,00.

Matthew B. Scott to Anthony Arnold and Shawna Binegar, 141 Prairie Ave., Springfield; $19,000.

McPheron Group LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 2052 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $28,000.

McPheron Group LLC to Niclin Group LLC, 537 E. John St., Springfield; $20,000.

Christi A. Palmer to Andrew Patrick, 251 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $0.

Christi A. and Jerald M. Palmer to Andrew Patrick, 259 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $0.

Arthur Morgan Institute for Community to Garner M. Bledsoe, 517-519 S. Lowry Ave., Springfield; $10,000.

Beverly L. Garber to Amber and Jerry Wilson, 234 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $0.

Fresh Start Cleaning Services LLC to White Canyon Capital LLC, 738-740 S. Center St., Springfield; $125,000.

Fresh Start Cleaning Services LLC to White Canyon Capital LLC, 737 Piqua Place, Springfield; $125,000.

Jeannot Sanon to Anne C. N. Sanon, 119 W. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Members Properties Inc. to Lash & Son Holdings LLC, 207 W. State St., Springfield; $0.

Jeannot Sanon to Marie N. Altema, 1104 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

Roger Puckett to Karla K. North and Roy G. Bryant, 1230 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $8,500.

Endurance Capital Management LLC to Arriola Properties LLC, 313-315 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield; $55,000.

633 Properties LLC to Hornnienaber Estates LLC, 633, 635 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $200,000.

Joshua Saide to Joshua and Marina Saide, 1102-1104 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $0.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trustee to Herlex Duromain, 365 E. McCreight At., Springfield; $35,000.

Bryan T. Stewart to Michael A. Pikey, 309 E. Cecil St., Springfield; $95,000.

Andrea L. Grow to Jared and Marissa Peck, 464 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $36,800.

Teresa M. Aldridge to Thomas J. and Sarah C. Loman, 614 E. Madison Ave., Springfield; $129,900.

Bryan W. Peterson to Jorge Gonzalez, 244-246 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $80,000.

Premier Property Rentals LTD to Melanie Cason, 2103 N. Fountain Blvd., Springfield; $240,000.

Stephen Winwood to Roo & Moose LLC, 28 Trenton Place, Springfield; $102,500.

Mimi Y. Spotts to Emily M. and Jeremy Combs, 1428 N. Plum St., Springfield; $55,000.

Pausheca Enterprises RLT LLC to Dianna Sherrock, 243 E. Third St., Springfield; $34,000.