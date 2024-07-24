BreakingNews
Best of Springfield: Closest races in our Food, Dining and Drinking categories in the first week of voting

Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

News
26 minutes ago
Current cases:

24CV0556: Veracity Resourcing and Services, LLC v. Aventura at Oakwood Village, LLC, action for money.

24CV0557: George Gibson v. John Logue Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Sharp Transit of Springfield LLC, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation appeal.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Antwain N. Johnson, 43, of Springfield, assistant manager, and Demetrus L. West, 35, of Springfield.

Property transfers:

Mark S. George to Steven and Katie Glass, 2241 Cottingham Road N., Springfield; $0.

Cristina Michea to Heidi M. Deane, 5322 Springfield-Xenia Road, Springfield; $150,000.

Judy A. Upton to Judy A. Upton and Christina Haines, 7965 Old Clifton Road, Springfield; $0.

Daniel J. and Roberta J. Gereg to Roberta J. Gereg, 4191 Tanyard Road, Springfield; $0.

Forest R. and Andria M. Peck to Juan D. Construction LLC, 9071 E. National Road, South Vienna; $245,000.

Jason Dooley to Teresa A. Dooley, 6551 Plattsburg Road, South Charleston; $0.

Daniel R. and Dawn K. Haack to Frederick H. Plexico, 7 N. Urbana St., South Vienna; $80,000.

Dixie and Monty G. Fisher to Leanna Belcher, 212 Berschet Drive, South Charleston; $184,500.

Wayne L. Barker to Daryl W. Barker, 3716 Marion Drive, Enon; $0.

Susan E. Kaiser, trustee to Melissa M. Rice, 3036-3038 Rocky Point Road, Springfield; $0.

David and Tenna M. Mitchell to Evan C. Fagan, 1287 Red Oak Circle, Springfield; $187,000.

Linda G. Willis to Linda G. Ballard, trustee, 1837 Snyderville Road, Springfield; $0.

Robert L. Knasel to Indoor Edge Properties Limited LLC, 6688 Ravenna Ave., Enon; $100,000.

Heather L. Dolph to Heather L. Howard, 5224 Keturah Drive, Springfield; $0.

Helen L. Robison to William B. Robison, 250 Broadway Road, Enon; $0.

U.S. Bank National Association to Wenrick Family Limited Partnership, 163 Helen St., Enon; $113,100.

Timothy D. Ozvath, trustee to Timothy D. Ozvath, 177 Sunny Brook Trail, Enon; $0.

Monica C. Klarer to Karen Holdings LLC, 1215 Meadowlark Drive, Enon; $270,000.

Kathryn Higgins, trustee to Brian and Maria D. Floyd, 766 Brunswick Drive, Enon; $214,000.

Karla and Michael H. Beller to Karla Beller, 4570 Plateau Drive, Springfield; $0.

Kara J. Armstrong to Edward A. and Natalie L. Drow, 6747 Horseshoe Lane, Springfield; $505,000.

Deborah S. Delawder to Deborah S. and Jeffrey Fain, 2757 Windy Ridge Drive, Springfield; $0.

Brittany S. Spitnale to Mark A. Cowgill, 4142 Tacoma St., Springfield; $58,100.

Jacob W. Harvey to Nicholas W. and Elizabeth M. Zerby, 4317 Wabash Drive, Springfield; $239,900.

Stephen Deneca to Jacob B. Deneca, 4300 Nevada Road, Springfield; $0.

Michael E. Whitacre to Christine Baumgartner and Stephen Valley, 4152 Wabash Court, Springfield; $225,000.

Stephen S. and Tamera S. Deneca to Stephen S. Deneca, 4213 Nevada Road, Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey N. DiMichele to Colton T. and Rebecca M. Thomas, 5588 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield; $308,000.

Shawn and Kerry Bowshier to Jesse R. Lipps, 1044 Westmont Drive, Springfield; $210,000.

Leonard E. and Deborah K. Brown to Julie M. Brannon, 1460 Eastridge Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jeffrey T. and Kathryn M. Kelly to Jeffery T. and Kathryn M. Kelly, 3794 Randee Lane, Springfield; $0.

Adrian and Emily E. Aldrich to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 11269 Carriage Hill Drive, New Carlisle; $222,100.

Michael Clifton to Steven A. and Megan Monroe, 75 E. Clark St., North Hampton; $185,000.

Willie G. and Barbara J. Wimberly, trustees to Angela J. Grube, trustee, 4234, 4445 Vernon-Asbury Road, South Vienna; $0.

